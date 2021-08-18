Creators are slowly becoming an intrinsic part of the 21st century, influencing internet users in a way that could have never been predicted a decade ago. Today, we buy from creators, market through creators and even get our news from creators. However, this market is still highly unregulated, despite the millions of dollars flowing through it every year. To solve this issue, CreatorStack, a market network for digital creators, has raised a seed funding of $2 million from Accel.

The round also saw participation from On-Deck’s The Runway fund, PointOne Capital, Wekan alongside angels active in the media, entertainment, and future of work sectors, notably Kumar Akash (SVP Growth – Hotstar).

Today, digital creators engage in a ton of activities online, from creating content, and engaging with their fans, brands, and investors, to monetizing their time. However, all of this is highly unregulated, since the creator economy is still in its nascent stage. CreatorStack started with the idea that there is no effective, easy, and trusted way for creators in the passion economy to discover, manage relationships, collaborate, and transact with each other online.

The company aims to solve this through software, allowing creators to access data and insights to make smarter decisions. This will provide fans, teams, investors and brands with an opportunity to collaborate together and unlock monetary value.

“We are starting by enabling creators to own their own audience by building their communities and engaging their audience in new and unique ways. Through this, we are creating authentic and new social graphs that aren’t easily duplicated or subsumed by platforms like Facebook, TikTok, YouTube etc. As a result of which the creators remain in control and have a direct relationship with their audience. We are privileged to have Accel, On-Deck’s The Runway fund, PointOne Capital, Wekan and others on our captable,” said Deobrat Singh, Co-Founder CreatorStack.

The company has also made some key changes to its leadership, appointing Ankit Acharya as Director of Strategy & Business, who will lead the business development and creator partnerships worldwide. Moreover, Puneet Jain joins as Director of Product, and will be instrumental in building a product that’s valuable and compelling to use.

CreatorStack plans to use these funds to continue building a world-class creator-centric platform.