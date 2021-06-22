With schools and colleges still closed in India (and a large part of the world), education in person has taken a back seat, paving way for better, more innovative teaching mechanisms. The most popular of these ideas is of course e-learning, either through pre recorded lectures or real time online classes. Unacademy, one of India’s most popular ed-tech platform announced Graphy a few weeks ago, in an attempt to capture the other side of the education market-teachers. Today, it is providing better incentive for teachers to start their journey with Graphy with a new grant worth ₹100 Cr.

The company has announced the Graphy Creator grant worth ₹100 Cr to help Graphy users launch their online school.

In case you need some background, Graphy is the latest platform from Unacademy which allows creators, influencers, subject matter experts, teachers, and instructors

from any industry, to set up their own online schools in a matter of minutes, kickstarting their journey in the ed-tech sector.

With schools and colleges closed, online learning is the only real alternative when it comes to education, but a vast amount of teachers in the country have problem adapting to new technologies. This has led to problems like Zoom bombing, acting as a barrier to quality learning. However, with Graphy, teachers can get access to all the necessary instruments to set up their own online school at one place.

Not only will this allow teachers to monetize their skills and help the community, it will also benefit students, who will now get access to better education.

Circling back to the news at hand, the grant will help creators by providing them initial capital required to start their online school and develop a learner community, while ensuring a reliable revenue stream as they develop their content.

Each candidate will be accessed separately, and based on the application, they will be informed what grant they are eligible for. Upon approval, the creator will instantly receive 50% of the grant value, and the rest will be disbursed after the course has been launched on the platform.

Apart from the capital, approved applicants will be also be given expert help. A relationship manager will be assigned to them, who will help these teachers build their online school learning community, while suggesting proven promotion strategies to help them grow the business.

Speaking about the grant, Sumit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, Graphy said, “At Graphy, we continually ask ourselves – what can we do to help the brilliant creators out there? How can we truly help them flourish? Over the years, the creators’ economy has witnessed a surge but very few are able to pursue their passion for creating content due to limited opportunities to monetize. Creators are the lifeblood of the digital world and working with inadequate resources can be a tiring process. Our vision to facilitate and enable creators to achieve financial freedom led to the conception of the Graphy Creator Grant.”

Interested applications can apply for the grant here.