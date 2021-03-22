Twitter is one of the biggest social media platforms in competition with Facebook and its vast empire of social media companies, but apart from advertising, the online forum has been struggling to find alternate sources of revenue. According to a report, the company has been looking at different options that help it diversify its cash flow, and now, it looks like the silicon valley tech giant might be ready to take its first step. According to developer Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is working on an ‘undo tweet’ option, which will help users roll back tweets for a limited amount of time.

However, according to Wong, the feature is a part of an ‘app subscription’ that users will have to pay for. This aligns perfectly with Twitter’s plan of finding alternate revenue sources, and thus, make perfect sense.

Now, circling back to the feature in question, Wong suggested that it will allow users to undo tweets (as the name suggests), but with a little twist. In a subsequent tweet, she shared that the company is also testing “undo send” timers for tweets, which means that users will only have a limited amount of time under which they will have to ‘undo’ their tweets, if they wish to do so.

According to a report by CNET, Twitter has confirmed that it is in fact testing said feature, even though it has not mentioned if it’s being tested worldwide or in specific regions.

This comes as Twitter continues to test out new features, in an attempt to completely transform its platform. For this, the company has been making acquisitions and forming partnerships, as it eyes a much bigger audience than it currently has. In India, Twitter partnered with DailyHunt to bring ‘Moments’ in the country. It’s rolled out Twitter Spaces on Andoird, a clubhouse like feature, and is testing a super follow feature to help users earn money through their followers for exclusive content and special priveleges.