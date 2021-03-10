Mobile gaming just got a lot better. AsusTek Computer Inc.(Asus), the Taiwanese multinational computer and phone hardware and electronics company, launched on Wednesday, the latest iteration of its Republic of Gamers (ROG) phone series-the ROG Phone 5, targeting Android gamers in socialist market economies like China.

Reviews have revealed that the newest iteration is an instant hit among users, and deemed not only one of the best gaming phones, but also one of the best phones for enjoying any type of media given its great display, extensive battery life, and charging speed, and excellent speakers. There are some upgrades on its already-powerful predecessor – and Asus even found a way to get a 3.5mm jack back in.

The latest ROG Phone 5 series features a better design than its predecessor, the ROG Phone 3. Unlike the ROG 3, which had a see-through window on the rear peering into the phone’s internals, the aesthetic tithe to ‘gamer expression’ in ROG Phone 5 is a light-up panel on the back – which either illuminates a ROG logo or, in the pricier ROG 5 models, has a small OLED screen. : Its exterior is decorated with angular motifs and its interior is populated with up to 18GB of memory and Qualcomm Inc.’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor. It has a custom-made 6.8-inch Samsung OLED display, contains two battery cells, and is cooled by a vapor chamber system — and its higher-tier models bundle an attachable fan cooler for even more performance.

The ROG Phone 5 is the first Asus phone to have three models – the Asus standard version, the Asus ROG 5 Pro, and the Asus ROG 5 Ultimate, with the final two having slightly better specs and small OLED displays on the rear cover. However, all three models contain a 144Hz Samsung AMOLED display that is said to be 23% brighter than the ROG Phone 3.

The latest generation of the ROG phone comes with an app providing a console-like interface, and Asus is working with game makers to add support for the highest refresh rates its display is capable of. Neil Mawston of Strategy Analytics revealed, “Fancy smartphone features are only one leg of a three-leg stool. A top global smartphone vendor today also needs a loud mobile brand plus extensive retail presence; two things that Asus lacks right now.”

Partnering with Chinese giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. (which first gave us PUBG) has been the key to success for Asus. The two companies joined hands on the marketing of ROG Phones and games’ certification in China. Asus has witnessed a strong rise in sales between each successive ROG phone generation, the company revealed.

“For these branded gaming phones to grow, vendors will need to heavily invest in e-sports tournaments and have their phones become the official competition phone so that demand can flow from top to bottom. Gaming performance is their top-selling point and hence the target audience has to be both hardcore gamers and professional gamers,” said Yexi Liao, IDC analyst.

While the price of the ROG Phone 5 will range from 799 euros to 1299 euros, the Asus ROG 5 Pro will go on sale in April, and the Asus ROG 5 Ultimate will be available in May – but only in limited numbers. While the ROG Phone 5 does not provide great zoom or be perfect for low-light photography, it remains a strong contender for all other models in the market.