Microsoft has announced the new Surface Pro 7+ at the Consumer Electronics Show 2021 today, as a device built for the future of remote working and learning.

Since remote work and learning have become the new norm, Microsoft says that it wants to provide more flexibility to its users. This is where its new device comes in, as it is specifically designed to cater to the lockdown hit market and facilitate remote working.

The Surface Pro 7+ is three times faster than its predecessor Surface Pro 7, showing that Microsoft is committed to delivering great power in its devices, even if that is not the center of attention. It comes with Intel’s new 11th-gen processors, which include the i3, i5, and i7 models. The i7 model is the only one that needs a fan, so the other ones should be nice and quiet.

The device has up to 15 hours of battery on a charge, which is nothing too exceptional, but not so bad either.

Unlike its predecessor, the Surface Pro 7+ also features optional LTE Advanced and support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard. When it comes to storage and memory, it boasts a 1 TB hard disk, 32 GB ram and a removable SSD.

It is a little low on USB ports, and has only one A-type and one C-type USB port, with an additional Surface Connector. However, seeing how the device is not meant to be a powerhouse and is designed specifically for remote working, the lack of ports is not a deal breaker.

It comes with Windows 10 Pro, Microsoft 365 Apps and a 30-day free trial to Microsoft 365 Business Standard or Microsoft 365 Business Premium, signifying Microsoft’s commitment to remote learning through this device.

Pre-orders starts today. The Wi-fi version is priced at $899, while the LTE version will cost slightly more at $1,149. It will be available for commercial and education markets in Asia, Europe and North America, and will ship next week.