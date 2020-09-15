The GPU market is all set for an intriguing battle. And while Nvidia has already announced its entry into the market with the RTX 30 series, AMD’s reveal is still some way down the road. That being said, the company has finally broken the vow of silence and has given us our first look at the new Radeon RX 6000 GPUs. And if I may say so, it already looks like a major improvement over last year’s rather lackluster cards.

The reveal happened on Radeon RX’s twitter page, and on Fortnite (which seems to have become AMD’s own playground), and gave us a chance to feast our eyes on the new, triple fan, giant shroud, and twin 8-pin power connectors equipped GPU. By the looks of it, this GPU seems competition ready, and might just be the first one from AMD to give Nvidia a run for its money, at least looks-wise.

Take a first look at the design of the new Radeon RX 6000 series. Our upcoming @AMD #RDNA2 graphics cards will feature a brand new cooler design, and you can study every angle yourself on our Fortnite Creative Island. 8651-9841-1639. pic.twitter.com/KGQAOXDivZ — Radeon RX (@Radeon) September 14, 2020

Moreover, users can also check out a complete render of the card on Fortnite’s Creative Island.

Nvidia has always had the upper hand when it comes to GPUs, with AMD always falling short of the most valuable chip manufacturer in the world. However, this year, AMD seems to have something exceptional in store for us. This is made more clear by the fact that Nvidia has already revealed its cards earlier this month, and AMD still looks confident. That’s usually a good sign, but only time will tell if the latter’s budget friendly cards will be able to match or possible out perform Nvidia’s path breaking 30 Series GPUs.

AMD will reveal its new CPUs on 10th October, and the Big Navi cards are scheduled for a release later the same month-on the 28th.