Samsung is aiming to make the most of the latter half of 2020, as the South Korean tech giant is hosting yet another “Unpacked” event on September 23rd, the third one so far for 2020. This time the event will be aimed at the “Every Fan”.

The company held its first Unpacked event in August, which, by far, was the most eventful one. Samsung announced not just the highly awaited Note 20 Series, but also the new, genuinely brilliant Galaxy Tab S7, a new Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds and of course, the preview of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

However, to maintain hype, or maybe because it simply ran out of time, the company decided to hold a totally separate event for the last one, which saw its time in the limelight on the Unpacked 2, earlier this month. While there were some other announcements as well, none in particular measured up to the company’s latest flagship foldable, which leads me to believe that Samsung might just organise a separate event for just one phone, which might be the case with the third part of the event.

This latest event is speculated to be headlined by the new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which could possibly substantiate the naming of the event. Rumours surrounding the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition have been percolating for quite some time. And now, with numerous reputed organisations certifying the product in the past few days, it is highly expected that the phone will have its official announcement at the ‘Every Fan’ event.

The Galaxy S20 FE is speculated to come in two variants, one powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 990 processor, and the other by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865SoC.

The new device is set to provide a cheaper stripped-down alternative to Samsung’s premium S20 variant that is currently priced at around 68000 INR. News on this phone has reignited Samsung’s previously known trend of providing low priced alternatives to its much popular premium flagship models.

The company can also announce a number of other gizmos alongside the S20 FE at the “Every Fan” virtual event, and might even make some announcements that were not previously caught up y the rumour mill. Expectations are sky-high as the company takes centre stage one more time on 23rd September 7:30 pm IST.