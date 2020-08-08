In another bet to appeal to its Indian user base, Netflix has announced a change to its user interface, where users will be able to select Hindi as an option. The new Hindi interface is available on all devices- mobiles, TV, and Web.

To switch to the Hindi interface users need to go to the “manage profiles” settings and click the ‘pencil’ icon on the user profile. If you have more than one profile running on your Netflix account, the company allows you to set different languages for different profiles.

The feature can also be availed by International users who wish to switch to Hindi for their viewing experience.

Netflix already has a great number of languages available including Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

“Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi.” Netflix India’s VP of content, Monika Shergill, said in a mailed statement.

Netflix has been continually trying to improve its Indian user base and has introduced some very popular Indian TV shows like Bulbul, Sacred Games, Indian Matchmaking, choked, etc.

The company has announced India-only plans, including a ₹199 per month mobile-only plan last year as a part of its efforts to increase its audience. In 2019 alone, Netflix invested $420 million for producing and licensing local Indian content.

Netflix’s competitor, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and Disney+ already have the Hindi user interface, and this new move will help it reach audiences that struggle with the English language.