Keeping aside all the nightmares that have come true during COVID-19, one thing wherein it has brought a tectonic shift, and for good, is everyone’s aggressive focus on being healthy. Wellness, which was earlier considered a thing for the urban et al, has now finally figured in everyone’s daily talk. That has also resulted in sudden boom for the digital wellness industry, and Nearbuy founder Sumeet Kapur is looking to capitalise that through his new venture ‘Wellcure’.

After proving his mettle in the hyperlocal e-commerce market, Kapur has set his eyes at the wellness industry and has raised $200,000 for his startup Wellcure a health tech platform aiming to democratize natural healing. The capital has come in from one fo the most active angel investors in recent times, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

Kapur plans to use this investment for marketing, tech development and team expansion to scale up his business, while hoping to “reach INR 5 Crore of sales in FY21 whilst doubling our subscribers base.” Wellcure also marks the 10th investment for IPV’s platform since Mar 2020.

The startup, which already has a user base of about 100K, while just being in beta, promotes the body’s holistic capability of healing itself, and tries to facilitate the process by different means. The company provides an online platform for nature-cure enthusiasts to band together and interact, share, learn, heal, and inspire each other. This includes curated content for each user, that covers not just what you eat and burn, but also how you live. Thus, the platform will give you access to e-books, online guided programs, live events etc., along with the recipes and workout tips that one usually expects from a wellness startup.

Wellcure believes that any diseases, chronic or otherwise, are a symbol of “acid-alkaline imbalance, increased toxins and lack of repair in the body” (not sure if the science checks out, but the finance totally does) and can be removed by using natural foods, nature’s elements and optimum physical activity.

In short, with the help of “e-learning courses, e-books, self-cure tools, guided programs, access to leading nature cure professionals, and events to promote and to make natural healing easily accessible to all,” Wellcure is basically a one stop shop for all your natural health, lifestyle & wellness needs.

In the future, the company hopes to bring personal health coaching, and more importantly a feature called ‘Bazaar’ on its platform, that will basically allow users to buy health goods and services directly from the company’s website.