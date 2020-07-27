The Wall Street Journal reported today that Google is planning to extend work from home till July 2021, allowing its over 200,000 employees to stay at home until the coronavirus pandemic has died down. This decision was reportedly taken by Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, after a comprehensive meeting with company executives to decide the future of work at the search giant.

Google’s initial plan was to start reopening offices by July 6th, with the provision that the return to physical stores would be optional. However, after coronavirus peaked again in the United States, and a major part of the world still struggling with the virus, Google had to extend its WFH plans till the end of 2020. Now, the company has undertaken the decision to extend the orders to mid 2021, to provide relief to company employees in these uncertain times.

Sundar Pichai “was swayed in part by sympathy for employees with families to plan for uncertain school years that may involve at-home instruction, depending on geography,” the Journal reported.

A Google spokesman said: “To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don’t need to be in the office.”

Google currently has around 200,000 employees over the globe, ‘nearly’ all of which will be affected by this decision, ranging from part-time contractors to full-time worker.

Apart from Google, some of the biggest companies in tech including Twitter, Facebook, Square, Amazon, Apple have allowed their workers to work from home till the end of 2020. Twitter and Facebook have allowed all of its employees to work from home even after the coronavirus ends.

With over 300k new cases of coronavirus being reported every day worldwide, work from home initiatives have become a necessity, as companies keep juggling with struggling finances and increased traffic.