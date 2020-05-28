Looks like an otherwise battered Indian telecom market (except Jio ofcourse), has caught the eye of global tech giants, all thanks to Jio’s massive fundraising off late. Google and Microsoft are considering entering India’s telecom market by investing in Vodafone inc. and Reliance Jio respectively, separate reports from Financial Times and Mint suggest.

Just weeks ago, Facebook made an investment worth $5.7 billion and landed itself a 9.99% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio. The company was launched just about 3 years ago and has already established itself as the biggest player in the market. The deal valued the company at a whopping $65.95 billion, and has made Facebook the largest minority stakeholder in the telecom operator. Since then, investments from global VC/PE giants such as KKR, General Atlantic and Vista equity have further boosted Jio’s cash registers.

Now, a report from Mint suggests that Microsoft is also gravitated towards the Indian market, and by Jio’s unprecedented growth rate. Thus, the company is looking to invest as much as $2 billion in the telecom operator, which has gone on to amass 388 million subscribers in its short history. This could net Microsoft more than 2.5% stake in the company, making it the largest shareholder after parent Reliance Industries and Facebook.

This wouldn’t be the first deal between the two companies. Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella announced in February, a partnership between Microsoft and Reliance Jio, in which Reliance Jio plans to set up data centres across the country and use Microsoft Azure’s cloud services for enterprise clients.

Google is also in talks with Jio, Financial Times suggests. However, those talks probably didn’t bear any fruit, since the report said that the company is now planning to put its weight behind e a 5% stake in Vodafone Idea, the Vodafone UK backed second largest telecom operator in India, which is in a financially dire condition. The move will pit Google against Facebook and probably Microsoft as well (since the deal with Nadella hasn’t been confirmed) for a shot at the throne that is India’s telecom market.

However, the move is unexpected, as companies like Vodafone and Bharti Airtel (whose parent raised about $1.1 billion in a share sale after the company’s stock reached an all time high) are struggling, and have even asked the government to intervene, lest they’d have to shut down shop. Moreover, Jio has managed to raise about $10 billion in the best weeks from deals with Facebook and private equity groups including KKR, General Atlantic, Vista Equity Partners and Silver Lake, which will help it grow even further.