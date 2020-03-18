Apple has announced the launch of the latest iteration in its tablet roster- the 2020 iPad Pro, using a very catchy phrase, “Your next computer is not a computer,”. And this kind of exactly sums up the new iPad.

The latest iPad comes with a lot of interesting new features along with a not so interesting price tag, a very Apple thing one may say. It comes with the A12Z Bionic chip under the hood, which Apple says makes the new iPad Pro “faster than most Windows PC laptops”. Although the company is known for producing very well optimized processors, Apple certainly won’t let a chance to take a pot-shot at its competitors go begging. The company claims a battery life of about 10 hours with the new chip. The LTE connectivity is also claimed to be 60% faster than the previous versions.

One of the main new features of the updated iPad is the new camera system. The latest version packs an Ultra-Wide camera, studio-quality microphones and a breakthrough LiDAR Scanner that will enhance the support for professional photo and video apps. The iPad Pro models now have two cameras on the back in a similar assembly to that of the iPhone 11. The camera system now includes a 12MP f/1.8 regular camera carried over from the previous generation model and a new 10MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera exclusive to these tablets. Both cameras can do 4K video up to 60fps.

While the above said features are fine, Apple has fulfilled a long pending demand by bringing trackpad support to the tablet with the iPad OS 13.4. The latest iPad also features a floating “magic” keyboard, which elevates the tablet to offer a more laptop-like experience. The cantilevered hinges will offer a 130-degree viewing angle. The keyboard features a USB-C pass-through charging as well.

Apple has started accepting online orders for the new iPad and the shipping will begin from 25th of March. The new iPad Pro will be available in silver and space gray finishes with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 (US) for the Wi-Fi model and $949 (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 (US) for the Wi-Fi model and $1,149 (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Apple has also introduced offers for students, with a slightly lower price tag on the latest iPads. The Magic Keyboard, however, will be available for purchase in May for $299 (US) for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 (US) for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.