The much awaited foldable phone from Motorola, Moto Razr is all set for its Indian debut. The phone was announced on 14th November at a price of $1500. After almost a month of waiting, the company is going to announce the phone’s arrival in India.

Motorola teased Moto Razr for its Indian audience via a tweet. Meanwhile, bookings for the phone in India have started on the company’s website.

The tweet from the company said,”The iconic #motorolarazr that’s built to match your style. Get ready to #feeltheflip of #razr, soon in India.”

Moto Razr is one of those landmarks that changes the tide of the industry. The phone is foldable, obviously, but its a complete revamp of the old foldable phones. The design boasts two screens, one which folds up on top of the other. This way, it’s like having two phones in one.

The upper screen or the ‘quickview screen’ houses a 16MP camera that lets the user click selfies while the phone is folded. When unfolded, the same camera turns into the ‘back’ camera of the phone. Quickview screen has a 2.7 inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 4:3.

The inner screen has a 5 MP shooter to click selfies.

Other specs for the phone include:

1. A Snapdragon 710 processor.

2. 6GB RAM as primary memory.

3. 128GB internal storage as secondary memory.

4. A 2510 mAh battery with a 15W quick charging support.

The phone comes with Razr earbuds, USB-A to USB-C charging cable, a power brick and a USB-C to 3.5mm audio port dongle. The phone will also roll out with Android 9 ‘Pie’ from the box.