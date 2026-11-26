Apple will open its first store in Hyderabad on December 10, the company said on Thursday. Called Apple Kukatpally, it will sit in the Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall and become Apple’s seventh retail store in India and its first in Telangana. Apple unveiled the store’s barricade on the same day, with a pearl-inspired Apple logo in iridescent tones, a nod to Hyderabad’s pearl trade.

The new store joins Apple BKC and Apple Borivali in Mumbai, Apple Saket in Delhi, Apple Noida, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune. Apple opened its first two stores, BKC and Saket, in April 2023. It then added Hebbal and Koregaon Park in September 2025, Noida in December 2025 and Borivali in February 2026. Counting Noida separately, Hyderabad becomes the sixth city with an Apple-run store.

Hyderabad is not new ground for the company. The city already houses Apple’s research and development teams and its retail customer care operations, so the store gives it a customer-facing presence alongside those. A second Bengaluru store, around Whitefield, is expected in early 2027, according to Deccan Herald, and Apple recently opened a second office in the city for more than 1,000 employees.

India is a growing part of Apple’s numbers. On its September-quarter earnings call, CEO John Ternus said Apple set an all-time revenue record in India, with a record number of iPhone upgraders for that quarter, and records for Mac and Services. Apple did not disclose India revenue, but annual sales passed $9 billion in the year to March 2025, by Bloomberg’s count. The company has also launched Apple Pay in India with Axis Bank cards, though not UPI, and began recruiting for a second Bengaluru store in May.

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