Data Ingenious Global Limited, the Jaipur company behind the XgenPlus email platform, shared in an exclusive press note to The Tech Portal, that it has gained access to Anthropic’s Claude Mythos 5.2, the restricted model the US lab built for security research, according to a statement the company issued on November 21. CEO Ajay Data wrote on X the next day that Mythos 5.2 security was “now delivered to our customers.”

Anthropic released Mythos 5.2 on November 9 alongside Fable 5.2, the same underlying model with different safeguards, and gives access only to organisations verified through its Cyber Verification Program, according to its model documentation on Amazon Bedrock. Each organisation’s tier in the program decides which security uses are allowed. Data Ingenious’s statement doesn’t say which tier it is on, who at the company has access, or what it has run so far. The company lists itself as a registered member of Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network.

The company says it plans to apply the model across XgenPlus and ZenithAI, its on-premises enterprise AI platform, for source-code security analysis, finding vulnerabilities and helping fix them. Its release describes the rollout as subject to technical validation and the access conditions, and Data said the aim is to find weaknesses before they are exploited.

Access to Mythos models has been a live question for Indian firms. When Anthropic launched Mythos 5 in June, it limited it to selected organisations under Project Glasswing, which at first had no Indian members. Nasscom later reportedly wrote to Anthropic arguing that Indian companies maintain code used worldwide and should be included. Anthropic extended access to about 150 organisations in more than 15 countries in June, including India, though it did not name the Indian recipients. SEBI set up a task force in May to assess cybersecurity risks from tools like Mythos, citing concerns over data confidentiality and the reliability of outputs.

Data Ingenious was founded in Jaipur in 1999 as Data Infosys and now operates as a licensed internet service provider and software company. It says it has more than 3,500 employees.

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