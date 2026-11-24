With AI companies looking to aggressively garner more of enterprise revenue, Anthropic has now launched Claude Ship, a set of agents for GitHub that can approve code changes on its own. Claude Ship can review pull requests, fix problems in them and, under a policy the team writes, approve them. According to its documentation, with GitHub’s auto-merge enabled and the right policy in place, a change can go from pull request to merged code without a person touching it.

Ship bundles three parts. Code Review, which Anthropic already offered and which is generally available, examines a pull request against the codebase. PR Steward, in beta, handles failing CI checks, merge conflicts and feedback from Code Review or teammates, and comments after every push on what it changed and how to roll it back. It does not approve or merge anything. That falls to Claude Approvals, also in beta, which reads a plain-language approval policy stored as a file in the repository and can draw on Code Review findings and Anthropic’s own classifiers. Routine changes can then be approved on their own, while others are routed to a human for sign-off.

Ship is rolling out to Claude Team and Enterprise plans for repositories on GitHub, and administrators can switch it on one repository at a time. Developers on any paid plan can also try it on their own pull requests through a new /ship command in Claude Code and the desktop app, which counts as regular Claude Code usage.

Anthropic says teams should begin with Approvals in observe-only mode, start with a single repository and set monthly spending limits. Teams choose the review depth, Quick, Standard or Deep, and which changes always go to a person. Anthropic also warns that Ship “may miss bugs, security vulnerabilities, or other issues.”

The company says it runs Ship on many of its own pull requests, and that its Claude Code team merged more than twice as many pull requests from June to September while the share of reverted changes fell by over 40%. Anthropic says Claude writes most of that team’s code, which it presents as the reason approval had become the bottleneck. Those figures are the company’s own and haven’t been independently checked.

Anthropic has been moving Claude Code toward more autonomous work for more than a year. It put the tool on the web and iOS in October 2025, where users could already review changes and open pull requests from a browser.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →