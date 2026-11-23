Citing inputs from the US Government, Nvidia’s board has reinstated Jensen Huang as president, CEO and director, effective immediately, reversing the decision it announced when he resigned on November 12. The board’s vote was unanimous, and the company announced it on Monday after acting on Sunday, according to an SEC filing. Harvey Jones stays on as chair, and Colette Kress, who has been interim CEO, returns to her role as CFO.

The announcement comes six days after Jones told investors on the earnings call that the board had accepted Huang’s resignation unanimously and “does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.” Nvidia says the board changed its position after a series of discussions with Huang, which left it satisfied with his candor and ability to lead, and after receiving input from senior US government officials. Based on that input, it says it is confident that his return poses no national security risk. The committee of independent directors investigating the reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort will continue its work to a conclusion, and Huang has committed to cooperating. Huang said he takes the job back with “greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

The pressure for his return built quickly. An open letter demanding his reinstatement passed 180,000 signatures, and investors Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker urged the board not to rush a succession. President Donald Trump, who had said earlier in the week that Huang should apologise and go back, wrote on Sunday that he hoped the board would rehire him and called it the best outcome for the company and the country. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who had pressed Nvidia to look outside for a successor, said on Sunday only that Huang is “on the outside now.” Semafor reported that some directors had kept pushing for his return.

Nvidia shares closed on Friday at $125.53, down 14% on the day after The New York Times reported that Huang’s former partner had been in contact with Chinese intelligence for over a year. That is roughly half the record of $243.37 reached on October 6. The stock was up about 8% to near $135 in premarket trading on Monday, before the announcement, after Trump’s post.

The company still faces open questions. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the SEC has opened a probe into whether Nvidia misled investors, though its scope is unclear. Lawmakers in both parties are asking whether Washington’s China chip controls were enforced too loosely, and the US has just moved to restrict remote access to advanced AI chips from certain countries. Nvidia formed a National Security and Export Control Committee on November 17, and Huang was scheduled to testify before Congress on December 1

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →