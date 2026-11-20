Apple is developing an AI agent that can use a computer the way a person does, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who found the plans in job listings Apple added to its site this week. The listing, for a senior engineering manager on a proactive, agentic AI assistant, describes “general-purpose computer-use agents” that plan and carry out multi-step tasks across apps, browsers, command lines, code and APIs, coordinating specialised subagents along the way. It says such agents need “strong permission models, sandboxing and transparency.” The role would work with the Siri, UI Frameworks and Apple Foundation Models teams, per Digital Trends. Apple has eyed a launch as soon as the end of next year, and development is at an early stage. Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

The same reporting notes that Apple is making it harder for other companies’ agents to take control of a Mac. In the macOS 27.3 beta, turning on ChatGPT’s computer-use support now takes 14 distinct steps, up from four, and new warning screens ask users to reconsider before they grant a third-party agent permission. Beta 2, which Apple released on Monday, also splits its Device Control and Data Access setting into two, one for apps that control other apps and one for accessibility tools. Apple had told developers in October that it would add controls so that users who want to grant “this extraordinary level of access” can do so only through “very explicit user action.” Apple presents the change as protecting customers, while some AI companies and users see it as an attempt to slow the competition. Bloomberg notes that Apple is already the subject of a Justice Department suit that includes its blocking of third-party access to features and hardware.

The rivals have not waited. Google added computer use to the Gemini app for Mac on Thursday and overhauled its agent, now called Tasks, earlier in the week. Anthropic has widened testing of its agent Duet, OpenAI has expanded Dots, and Meta’s Muse sat second among free apps in Apple’s App Store behind TikTok, with ChatGPT and Claude also in the top five. Muse’s roadmap already included a Mac computer use feature with access to files, messages, calendar and mail. Bloomberg reports that John Ternus, Apple’s new CEO, has pushed software chief Craig Federighi to take a bolder approach to AI, with an agent central to it. The iOS 27.3 release due soon lets Siri AI work more deeply with third-party apps, such as booking a car or a restaurant, but falls short of a full agent.

Anthropic’s shares fell more than 3% and Meta’s nearly 2% in late trading after Bloomberg’s report, though both moved on a day when the Nasdaq closed down 2.25%. Anthropic had closed its first day of trading at $97.17, up 17% on its IPO price, after opening at $111.50.

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