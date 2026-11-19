ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED 19 NOV · 20:28

Anthropic’s Class A shares began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT, though retail trading will start in an hour or so. Gray market pricing indicates an opening price of whopping $100-$107 range, a high premium over the $83 that Anthropic had priced.

CEO Dario Amodei and president Daniela Amodei rang the opening bell. Nasdaq made the shares eligible for trading from 10 a.m. ET, and the first trade came out of the opening auction. The Nasdaq Composite rose as much as 1.9% at the open, which NBC attributed to relief in AI stocks over the debut.

The company’s own numbers come from the amended S-1 filed on November 2. Third-quarter revenue was $16.96 billion, 47% above the second quarter, and nine-month revenue was $33.24 billion. After a $974 million operating profit in the second quarter, Anthropic recorded a $567 million operating loss in the third. The $23.29 billion net loss for the quarter and the $104 billion for nine months reflect mainly a non-cash charge on its convertible notes, according to reporting on the filing. Cash and short-term investments stood at $131.8 billion on September 30. Against that, Anthropic has committed to about $895.4 billion of purchases and leases, nearly all for compute and infrastructure, with $69.8 billion due within 12 months.

The seven co-founders hold one Class F share through a Founder LLC, carrying 50.1% of the vote. The Long-Term Benefit Trust holds one Class T share that elects four of the seven directors. Public holders of Class A stock cannot outvote either, and Anthropic is a public benefit corporation and a Nasdaq-controlled company. Most existing holders are locked up for up to 180 days, and the co-founders and holders of more than 0.5% for up to 365 days, though about 3.6 billion shares can be sold earlier, including up to 10% of non-founder employees’ holdings from the first day.

The offering priced late on Wednesday at $83, above the $70 to $78 range set on November 10, and was upsized to about 980 million shares from 825 million. That raised $81.3 billion, according to CNBC, and $107.3 billion with the $26 billion private placement from AMD, Broadcom, Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia and TSMC.

At $83, Anthropic is worth about $1.1 trillion on shares outstanding and about $1.5 trillion fully diluted, against the $2 trillion discussed in early October. Amazon and Google each hold stakes worth more than $100 billion at that price. The base offering is the largest IPO on record, ahead of the $75 billion SpaceX raised in June, which reached $85.7 billion with its overallotment. SpaceX was valued at about $1.77 trillion at its offer price and opened at $150 on its first day against $135. Early analyst views range from a $92 fair value estimate at Morningstar to a $155 two-year target at Melius Research. Anthropic could become eligible for Nasdaq-100 inclusion after 15 trading days.

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