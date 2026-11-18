Nearly 50 years after its launch, NASA’s Voyager 1 reached a distance of one light-day from Earth at 5:16 a.m. EST on Wednesday, about 3:46 p.m. IST, making it the first human-made object to do so. A light-day is the distance light travels in 24 hours, 16.09 billion miles or 25.89 billion km. The probe launched on September 5, 1977, and is moving at about 61,000 km/h.

The distance changes how the mission talks to the spacecraft. Commands from Earth now take 24 hours to arrive and any reply takes another 24 hours to return. “The Earth and Voyager are exactly 24 hours apart at the speed of light,” project scientist Linda Spilker told Space.com.

Only two of Voyager 1’s 10 science instruments, the plasma wave subsystem and the magnetometer, are still running and returning data, as NASA has switched the others off over the years to conserve power from the probe’s ageing nuclear battery. Mission manager Kareem Badaruddin said the team swapped three power-hungry devices for three that use less this summer, to let the remaining instruments run longer. Nature reports that Voyager 1 is expected to lose communications with Earth in 2029, and Voyager 2 in 2031.

Voyager 2 is on a slower trajectory and is not expected to reach one light-day until 2035, and it is unclear whether either probe will still be operating by then. Voyager 1 became the first human-made object to enter interstellar space in 2012.

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