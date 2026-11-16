The US Commerce Department issued an interim rule on Monday that restricts how advanced AI chips and servers can be accessed remotely from certain countries, and requires licences to reexport advanced AI chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil, Bloomberg reported. It follows scrutiny of semiconductor exports after the allegations involving Nvidia’s CEO.

Commerce said the rule is meant to stop remote computing arrangements involving data centres in third countries from being used to sidestep existing limits on access to sensitive US technology, and that it is aligned with the rules already covering physical access. Export controls have so far applied to shipments, which left Chinese companies that could not buy Blackwell-class chips able to rent time on them in Southeast Asian data centres.

The Information earlier reported the rule would cover Blackwell-class chips and newer, require data centres run by non-US companies in the named countries to obtain licences and disclose recipients and end uses, and exempt US-operated data centres that block users in embargoed countries such as China. The Information had also listed Norway and South Africa, which Bloomberg’s account of the issued rule does not include.

Since late October, reported allegedly tied then-CEO Jensen Huang to Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed, the Singapore-based company that runs data centres in Malaysia and bought more than $4.8 billion of Nvidia chips over two years. Megaspeed denies diverting chips to China. Huang resigned on November 12.

The New York Post reported that Commerce officials came under fire over inaction on Megaspeed, and Reuters reported on November 12 that Chinese AI companies were trying to lock in capacity at overseas data centres before a rule arrived. Nvidia had lobbied against the rule, arguing that remote-access limits would backfire on the US, according to Gizmodo.

Washington allowed limited H200 shipments to China under licence, and had reportedly placed hidden trackers in some AI chip shipments to catch diversion. Nvidia reports quarterly results on Tuesday, its first since Huang’s resignation.

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