Google-parent Alphabet sees nearly $500Bn AI-led market cap wipeout, largest in company history

Alphabet, Google’s parent, saw an over 10% decline after hours on Wednesday, a bloodbath that continues into today too. This followed Q3 2026 results that missed Wall Street on nearly every line except cloud revenue. The selloff has extended into Thursday’s trading session, putting the company on track for its largest single-day loss in market value, with estimates pointing to approximately $500 billion wiped from its market capitalisation.

The reaction — which many experts say is rare in the tech space, especially for Alphabet — is largely due to missed estimates on the core search business, which Google said is due to AI-enabled search. Total revenue came in at $127.6 billion — which fell short of $640Mn when compared to analyst expectations, but was still up by an impressive 25% year-on-year. Adjusted EPS of $2.67 missed the $3.02 consensus. Net income fell 25% to $26.2 billion, partly dragged by an $8.7 billion loss on equity investments after a $99 billion windfall from the same category in Q2. Free cash flow was negative $9.1 billion — the second consecutive negative quarter and the first time in Alphabet’s 22-year history as a public company that it has burned cash for two quarters running.

Capital expenditure hit $51.4 billion in the quarter, more than double the $24 billion spent a year earlier. Alphabet maintained its full-year capex guidance of $195 to $205 billion and flagged a significant further increase in 2027. Long-term debt has risen to $125.1 billion from $46.5 billion at the end of 2025.

GOOG NASDAQ Alphabet Inc. $ 283.83 ▼ -38.00 -11.81% $321.89 $290.52 Trend over 6 points, from 320.76 to 290.52, against a dashed line at the opening price. LAST 6 SESSIONS 29 OCT DASHED = OPENING PRICE

The search business is where the market’s concern is concentrated. Search revenue grew 12% year-on-year to $63.35 billion, missing the $64.96 billion analyst estimate. The deceleration is now three quarters old and accelerating in the wrong direction — 19% growth in Q1, 17% in Q2, 12% in Q3. Chief business officer Philipp Schindler attributed part of the slowdown directly to AI Mode, Google’s chatbot-style search interface, which is generating the highest query growth rate in five years but earning less per query than traditional search results. Sundar Pichai confirmed AI Mode has reached one billion users. More people are using Google search than ever but the company is making far less money per search than it used to.

The structural problem underneath that is not subtle. Google’s advertising model depends on users clicking results. AI Mode delivers direct answers. Due to that, when a user gets what they need from a summary, they are highly less likely to click an ad than a user scrolling a results page. Google built the most profitable advertising business in history on that click but it seems its own AI product is now slowly eroding it. Total advertising revenue came in at $82 billion against an $83.4 billion estimate — a decent $1.4 billion miss that offset cloud outperformance and drove the overall revenue shortfall.

Google Cloud is the one — and only — bright spot. Revenue more than doubled year-on-year to $30.7 billion, ahead of expectations, with a backlog that has crossed $514 billion. Cloud operating margin expanded to 35.6% from 20.7% a year earlier. The enterprise AI buildout is real and Google is capturing a meaningful share of it.

That is the question Alphabet carries into Q4 — not whether AI can grow the cloud business, which it demonstrably can, but whether AI Mode can eventually generate enough advertising revenue to replace what it is taking from traditional search. Every quarter that question goes unanswered, the market reprices the uncertainty. Wednesday’s results and Thursday’s continuing selloff are that repricing in real time.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →