In a historic first, India’s booming private space-tech sector is set to get in the low orbital rocket business, with Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 eyeing a July 18 launch. In a press statement shared with The Tech Portal, Skyroot said, “The concerned authorities have issued the necessary airspace and maritime notices, formally designating the restricted zones along Vikram-1’s ascent and impact corridor for launch day.”

Named “Mission Aagaman”, the flight marks the arrival of India’s private sector into the global orbital launch market and represents a significant milestone for the country’s space ecosystem.

It’s official. 🚀

July 18. 11:30 AM IST.

Vikram-1. Test Flight-1. Mission Aagaman. India’s first private orbital launch from the historic First Launch Pad at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. The countdown begins. 🇮🇳#Vikram1 #MissionAagaman #SkyrootAerospace #OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/tGHCbQzsm8 — Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) July 16, 2026

This will be Skyroot’s second mission following the successful suborbital flight of Vikram-S on 18 November 2022, which became the first privately developed rocket to reach space from Indian soil.

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