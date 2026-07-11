OpenAI has announced that it is shutting down ChatGPT Atlas, its standalone AI-powered web browser, less than a year after launching it in October 2025. The browser will officially stop working on August 9, giving users a limited time to back up or export their browser data before support ends. Instead of continuing Atlas as a separate product, the Sam Altman-led firm is changing its strategy and bringing many of its AI browsing features into a larger desktop experience centered around ChatGPT.

The AI giant claims the shutdown is part of a broader plan to simplify its expanding range of AI products. Rather than maintaining separate applications for chatting, coding, and browsing, the company is combining these experiences into a single desktop platform. New products like ChatGPT Work are designed to bring together ChatGPT, coding tools, research features, and AI-powered browsing in one place. According to OpenAI, feedback from Atlas users helped shape this new platform, making Atlas an important testing ground for features that will now become part of the main ChatGPT experience.

One interesting detail that gained attention after the shutdown announcement is that Atlas was built using Google’s Chromium engine, the same open-source technology that powers browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera, and several others. Although OpenAI mentioned this in its documentation, it was not heavily promoted when Atlas launched. Like many modern browsers, Atlas relied on Chromium for its core browsing engine while focusing its own development on AI features. It also allowed users to import bookmarks, passwords, browsing history, and other data from existing browsers, making it easier for people to switch to Atlas.

OpenAI has also shared guidance for existing Atlas users before the browser is retired. Browser data like bookmarks, browsing history, open tabs, saved passwords, and cookies will not automatically move to another browser or the new ChatGPT desktop app. Users are encouraged to export bookmarks as HTML files and save any important browser data before August 9.

However, ChatGPT conversations and chat history will remain safe, as they are stored separately in users’ ChatGPT accounts and are not tied to the Atlas browser itself. For users who still want AI-powered browsing, OpenAI recommends using the ChatGPT desktop app or ChatGPT’s browser extensions after Atlas is discontinued.

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