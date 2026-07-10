OpenAI has introduced ‘ChatGPT Work’, a new AI agent that is designed to do much more than answer questions. Announced along with the company’s latest GPT-5.6 model family, ChatGPT Work can understand a user’s overall goal, create a plan, use different workplace applications, and complete complex assignments with very little human guidance.

Unlike traditional chatbots that handle one prompt at a time, ChatGPT Work is built for long-running, multi-step tasks. A user can simply describe an objective, like preparing a quarterly business report, researching competitors, organizing company documents, building a financial spreadsheet, creating a presentation, or even developing a lightweight web application. The AI then breaks the work into smaller steps, gathers information, analyses files and data, revises its work as needed, and delivers the finished output. Instead of requiring users to guide every stage, the agent is designed to plan and execute the workflow on its own.

A major feature of ChatGPT Work is its ability to work across existing business software instead of staying inside a chat window. The agent can connect with tools like Slack, Gmail, Google Drive, CRM platforms, enterprise files, and internal knowledge bases, allowing it to collect information directly from an organization’s own systems. It can then combine data from emails, documents, spreadsheets, and conversations to produce reports, presentations, research summaries, project plans, spreadsheets, and other business documents. This clearly reduces the need for employees to manually collect information from multiple applications before starting their work.

ChatGPT Work is powered by GPT-5.6, the company’s newest flagship AI model family. According to the Sam Altman-led firm, GPT-5.6 offers stronger reasoning, planning, coding, scientific analysis, cybersecurity capabilities, and better performance on long-duration tasks. The model family includes different versions optimized for various workloads, allowing businesses to balance speed, cost, and capability. OpenAI claims that GPT-5.6 is built to remain reliable across long chains of decisions, making it better suited for professional work than earlier conversational AI models.

OpenAI has also launched a redesigned ChatGPT desktop app for Windows and macOS, which serves as the main platform for ChatGPT Work during its initial rollout. The product is first being made available to ChatGPT Pro, Enterprise, and Edu subscribers, while Plus and Business users are expected to receive access soon through a phased rollout.

The launch of GPT-5.6 and ChatGPT Work becomes particularly significant as the new model had only recently cleared an additional US government review. A few weeks earlier, OpenAI had delayed the public rollout of GPT-5.6 after US authorities requested more time to evaluate the frontier AI model for potential national security risks. During the review, the model remained available only to a limited group of trusted partners while officials assessed concerns around possible misuse in areas like cyberattacks, biological research, and military applications. Following the completion of those evaluations and regulatory discussions, OpenAI received clearance to proceed with the broader release of GPT-5.6, paving the way for the launch of ChatGPT Work as its first major product built on the new model.

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