SpaceXAI has introduced Grok 4.5, its most advanced AI model to date and the first flagship release developed along with AI coding startup Cursor, following the companies’ recent integration. Unlike earlier Grok versions, Grok 4.5 is designed mainly for software engineering, legal work, financial analysis and AI agents instead of general chatbot use.

SpaceXAI claims that the model can understand large amounts of information, reason through complex problems and complete multi-step tasks with little human input. Developed with Cursor, it can work across large codebases, generate production-ready code, debug software, plan development tasks and assist developers throughout the software development process, making it a direct competitor to advanced coding AI tools from OpenAI and Anthropic.

“Our internal assessment is that Grok 4.5 is roughly comparable to Opus 4.7, but much faster. The combination of capability, faster speed and lower cost is what makes it competitive. We are closing the loop on real-world usefulness, not benchmarks. Hardcore engineers at Tesla & SpaceX find Grok 4.5 genuinely useful, which is what actually matters,” Elon Musk noted.

The company is also targeting industries that deal with large volumes of documents and data. In the legal sector, Grok 4.5 can help review contracts, summarize case files, compare legal documents, analyze regulations and assist with drafting legal content. At the same time, in the finance sector, it is designed to support financial statement analysis, investment research, due diligence, market intelligence, corporate reporting and risk assessment.

“Grok 4.5 was trained across tens of thousands of NVIDIA GB300 GPUs, with training and stability techniques designed for large-scale runs,” the firm said.

One of Grok 4.5’s most significant elements is its pricing. SpaceXAI has priced the model at $2 per million input tokens and $6 per million output tokens, while a faster premium version costs $4 per million input tokens and $18 per million output tokens. The company claims this gives customers a better balance between performance and cost, particularly for businesses that run AI models at scale. Grok 4.5 is being rolled out across Cursor’s desktop, web, iOS, command-line interface (CLI) and SDK platforms, with higher usage limits during the initial launch period.

The launch is also important because of the technology ecosystem behind it. Grok 4.5 was trained using SpaceXAI’s large-scale AI computing infrastructure, which is also used to provide computing services to other AI companies. In parallel, the integration with Cursor gives SpaceXAI access to one of the fastest-growing AI coding platforms and its large developer community. According to reports, the Cursor acquisition was valued at around $60 billion.

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