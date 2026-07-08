Meta has taken another major step in the generative AI race by launching Muse Image, its first in-house image-generation model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL). The model is being integrated directly into the Meta AI chatbot and creative tools on Instagram, with a wider rollout planned for Facebook, WhatsApp and other Meta services. Instead of offering a separate AI image-generation app, Meta is embedding the technology into products already used by more than 3 billion people every day, making AI-powered image creation a native part of its ecosystem.

From a technical perspective, Muse Image is far more advanced than Meta’s earlier image-generation systems. The model is built to understand complex, multi-step prompts, allowing it to interpret detailed instructions involving multiple objects, camera angles, lighting, artistic styles, spatial relationships and fine-grained scene descriptions. It supports text-to-image generation, image-to-image editing, and instruction-based editing, where users can upload an existing image and modify it using natural language, sketches or handwritten annotations.

Instead of regenerating an entire image, Muse Image can edit only specific regions, making tasks like object replacement, background changes, style transfer and image refinement much more efficient. The Mark Zuckerberg-led firm claims that the model will also power more than 30 AI visual effects across Instagram and WhatsApp.

Muse Image is built on the same broader AI foundation that powers the Muse family of models. Earlier this year, Meta introduced Muse Spark, a proprietary multimodal reasoning model designed specifically for Meta’s products. Unlike the open-weight Llama family, the Muse models are closed-source and are being developed primarily for Meta’s own ecosystem.

Notably, Muse Spark introduced capabilities like multimodal understanding, advanced reasoning and parallel AI agents for solving complex tasks. Muse Image extends this architecture into visual generation, giving Meta a unified AI stack capable of handling text, images and, eventually, video. And the company has already confirmed that a Muse Video model is under development, signalling that it intends to build a complete multimodal AI platform rather than separate models for different tasks.

According to Meta, Muse Image delivers strong performance across industry benchmarks. The company says it outperforms Google’s Nano Banana 2 on several image-generation and editing evaluations, while ranking just behind OpenAI’s latest GPT Image model in overall image quality.

Meanwhile, beyond consumer use, Muse Image is expected to play a major role in Meta’s advertising and creator ecosystem. Businesses will be able to generate marketing visuals, create multiple ad variations, edit campaign assets and produce creative content more quickly using AI. Since digital advertising remains Meta’s largest source of revenue, integrating image generation directly into advertising tools could improve campaign efficiency while lowering content-production costs for businesses.

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