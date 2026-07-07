Info Edge has revealed in a regulatory filing that it will acquire the remaining stake in edtech platform Coding Ninjas, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. According to the filing, the company will acquire the founders’ remaining shareholding for around ₹39.9 crore through an all-cash transaction. Once the deal is completed, Info Edge’s stake in Coding Ninjas will increase from 51% to 100%, giving it complete ownership of the coding education platform.

The disclosure was made as part of the company’s stock exchange filing, which also included an additional ₹180 crore commitment to B8 Fund I, a SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund. The acquisition is the final step in a partnership that began more than six years ago. In 2020, Info Edge invested ₹37.1 crore (~ $5.2 million) in Coding Ninjas’ Series A funding round and acquired around a 26% stake in the company.

Then, in October 2022, Info Edge invested another ₹135.4 crore through a mix of primary and secondary share purchases, increasing its ownership to 51% and making Coding Ninjas its subsidiary. That investment valued the company at around ₹541 crore. And now, with the latest deal, Info Edge has decided to take full ownership instead of continuing with minority shareholders. The deal also strengthens Info Edge’s long-term strategy of building an education-to-employment ecosystem. The company already operates Naukri.com, India’s largest recruitment platform, along with Shiksha, 99acres and Jeevansathi.

Founded in 2016 by Ankush Singla, Kannu Mittal and Dhawal Parate, Coding Ninjas is one of India’s well-known coding and technology upskilling platforms. It mainly serves engineering students, fresh graduates and working professionals who want to build careers in software development. The platform offers courses in Java, Python, C++, Data Structures & Algorithms (DSA), Full Stack Development, Web Development, Data Science, AI, Machine Learning and Competitive Programming, along with interview preparation, mentorship and placement support.

The acquisition comes at a time when Coding Ninjas is showing better financial performance despite a challenging environment for the edtech industry. In FY25, the company reported operating revenue of around ₹67 crore, up 26% from nearly ₹53 crore in FY24. At the same time, it reduced its annual losses by 41%, bringing them down to about ₹30 crore from around ₹51 crore a year earlier.

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