Amazon is preparing to raise at least $25 billion through a US dollar-denominated bond sale, making it one of the biggest corporate debt offerings of 2026, reports Bloomberg. The company is raising the money mainly to support its rapidly growing investments in AI, especially through Amazon Web Services (AWS), where demand for AI computing infrastructure continues to increase. Importantly, if investor demand is stronger than expected, Amazon could increase the size of the bond sale beyond $25 billion.

The company has structured the fundraising as an eight-part bond offering, including both fixed-rate and floating-rate senior unsecured notes with maturities ranging from three years to forty years. According to regulatory filings, the money raised will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding future investments, expanding AI infrastructure, refinancing existing debt and maintaining financial flexibility.

Initial pricing discussions show that the longest bond, maturing in 2066, is expected to offer investors a yield of around 145 basis points above comparable US Treasury bonds. The offering is being managed by Barclays, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

Amazon’s latest fundraising shows the massive cost of building AI infrastructure. Training and running advanced AI models requires thousands of high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs), powerful networking systems, large storage facilities and massive data centres. AWS has become one of the company’s biggest growth businesses, with enterprises increasingly using its cloud platform to train AI models and deploy generative AI applications. Therefore, the company has sharply increased its capital expenditure in recent years.

Notably, instead of relying only on cash generated from their businesses, major technology companies are increasingly raising money from debt and equity markets to finance AI expansion. Estimates suggest that Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta together are expected to invest more than $700 billion in AI-related infrastructure and technology this year. Alphabet recently announced an around $85 billion equity raise, while Meta completed a $25 billion investment-grade bond sale earlier this year after raising $30 billion through bonds in October.

Even this is not Amazon’s first major fundraising exercise this year. In March 2026, the company launched an 11-part US bond offering targeting about $42 billion, which attracted strong investor demand and was heavily oversubscribed. Amazon has also raised money through euro- and Canadian dollar-denominated bond issues, giving it access to a wider group of global investors.

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