Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a strong performance for Q4 FY26, posting a net profit of ₹13,718 crore, which is a 12% increase compared to the same period last year. The company also recorded revenue of about ₹70,698 crore, marking nearly 10% year-on-year growth, supported by steady demand for its IT and digital services. Growth was mainly driven by strong performance in key markets like North America and continued spending by global clients on cloud, AI, and enterprise modernization projects.

During the quarter, TCS also highlighted strong momentum in its AI-led business, with annualized AI revenue crossing ₹21,000 crore (~ $2.3 billion). And despite ongoing investments in new technologies and talent, the company managed to maintain stable profitability. On a sequential basis, the company showed a sharp recovery from the previous quarter. Net profit increased almost 28.6% quarter-on-quarter from around ₹10,720 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue increased about 5.5% from ₹67,087 crore, indicating a normalization after one-off impacts seen earlier in the fiscal year.

Operationally, the company reported an EBIT of around ₹17,870 crore, up about 5.8% sequentially, with EBIT margins improving slightly to 25.3%. Meanwhile, net margin stood at around 19.4%, while earnings per share (EPS) increased over 12% year-on-year. The firm also maintained strong cash generation, with operating cash flow exceeding net income at over 100% conversion.

TCS reported a total contract value (TCV) of about $12 billion for the quarter, a significant increase from $9.3 billion in the previous quarter. From a segment perspective, growth remained uneven but stable. The BFSI segment, which is the largest contributor to TCS revenues, saw relatively muted growth of about 0.4%. In contrast, sectors like life sciences and manufacturing performed better, growing around 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively.

Geographically, North America continued to dominate, contributing nearly half of the company’s total revenue. The region recorded modest growth of about 2.5%, but remained resilient despite macroeconomic pressures. In terms of workforce and capability building, TCS ended FY26 with a total employee headcount of about 5.84 lakh. The company invested heavily in talent development, recording about 69 million learning hours during the year, a 23% increase year-on-year. And over 2.7 lakh employees were trained in higher-order AI and machine learning skills.

Most importantly, the company maintained its strong shareholder return track record. It announced a final dividend of ₹31 per share for Q4, taking the total shareholder payout for FY26 to nearly ₹39,571 crore in the form of dividends.

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