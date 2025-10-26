Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance has set up a new artificial intelligence (AI) company in partnership with Facebook-parent Meta. Called Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), the new entity has been incorporated as a joint venture between Reliance Intelligence Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL) and Facebook Overseas Inc. (a subsidiary of Meta). According to a recent regulatory filing, Reliance Intelligence will hold a 70% stake, while Facebook Overseas will own the remaining 30%. Notably, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani had first announced the partnership during the company’s 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in August 2025.

Under this new arrangement, both companies have jointly committed an initial investment of about ₹855 crore (~ $100 million), with Reliance Intelligence investing ₹2 crore for the initial subscription of 20 lakh equity shares valued at ₹10 each. The company will focus on developing, marketing, and distributing enterprise-grade AI services for Indian and global markets. Mainly, the venture aims to help businesses adopt AI at scale by combining Reliance’s extensive enterprise reach with Meta’s advanced AI technologies (including its open-source Llama models).

The joint venture will leverage Meta’s LLaMA models to develop customized AI solutions for businesses across sectors like sales, marketing, IT, customer service, and finance. It will offer a secure, full-stack platform that allows organizations to build and deploy customized generative AI applications, along with ready-to-use tools for general and industry-specific needs. These solutions can be deployed on the cloud, on-premise, or through the JV’s own infrastructure.

The timing of this move becomes even more significant as, during its AGM 2025, Reliance also revealed an expanded partnership with Google, which had earlier invested $4.5 billion in Jio Platforms for a 7.73% stake. Under this partnership, Reliance and Google Cloud will work together to set up a major AI cloud region in Jamnagar (Gujarat, India). Even in 2024, Reliance partnered with NVIDIA to access Grace Hopper superchips for high-performance AI computing.

Meanwhile, some recent reports have also suggested that OpenAI is exploring a partnership with Reliance to distribute ChatGPT in India and bring its Stargate project to the country. It is also worth noting that this is not the first time Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta and Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance have come together. Back in 2020, Meta had invested $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio.

However, despite such initiatives, the social media behemoth Meta is facing its own challenges in the AI domain. Recently, the company laid off 600 employees in its FAIR AI division amid ongoing restructuring efforts. Meta is also dealing with the high costs of its AI investments, with its annual capital expenditure forecasted to be between $66 billion and $72 billion. Even its latest large language model, LLaMA 4, has not been as widely adopted as anticipated.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →