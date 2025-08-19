OpenAI has launched a new, low-cost subscription model for its second largest market — India — as it looks to monetise millions of internet users in the country. The new plan, called ‘ChatGPT Go’ has been launched specifically for India’s price sensitive market, and offers 10x more messages with GPT-5 auto, 10x more image generations among other features. Priced at just ₹399 per month (~US$4.5), the plan also offers 10x more file uploads and 2x longer memory for more personalized responses.

We just launched ChatGPT Go, a new low-cost subscription plan in India at ₹399/month. 🇮🇳 With this plan, users get everything in Free, and 10x more messages with GPT-5 auto, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads and 2x longer memory for more personalized responses.… — Srinivas Narayanan (@snsf) August 19, 2025

India is ChatGPT’s second largest market, OpenAI’s Sam Altman recently confirmed in a podcast. However, much like other subscription platform, OpenAI too has found it difficult to monetise this market. The Go plan could be one way of trying to lure Indian users to pay for the service, while gradually advertising more features of its more pricey plans.

While the plan is currently limited to India, OpenAI has not ruled out possibility of expanding it to other geographies.

In terms of exact enhancements over the free tier, this is what OpenAI has disclosed so far: